It was part of activities in Germany to promote investment in Vietnam, which is underway until March 14.

Germany is the largest trade partner of Vietnam in the EU and Vietnam is the leading partner of Germany in Southeast Asia.

Numerous corporations in Vietnam have taken the initiative in boosting cooperation and meeting stringent requirements of the German and EU markets, including FLC Group.

At the forum, Bamboo Airways inked three cooperation agreements with strategic partners in Germany, and is set to sign another on aircraft maintenance with the Air France Industries KLM Engineering and Maintenance.

The FLC Group will join similar activities to bolster investment in Vietnam this year. It is scheduled to take part in the Vietnam Week in the UK, slated for later this month./.

VNA