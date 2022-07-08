Politics ☀️ Morning digest on July 8 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, Laos foster security cooperation Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam had a meeting with Lao Deputy Minister of Public Security Lieut. Gen. Vanthong Kongmany in Hanoi on July 7.

Politics Public security, judicial sectors’ ideas collected to build rule-of-law socialist state President Nguyen Xuan Phuc had a working session with the Central Public Security Party Committee and the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the Ministry of Justice on July 7 to collect ideas to complete a draft strategy on building and perfecting a rule-of-law socialist state until 2030 with a vision to 2045.

Politics Vietnam ready to cooperate and share experience in combating illegal fishing Vietnam is ready to work with countries in the region and the international community to strengthen cooperation and share experiences in combating illegal fishing, stated Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang.