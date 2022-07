Students at Nguyen Van Troi school perform a dance with the traditional Vietnamese hats on February 15, 2022.(Photo: VNA)

– Many Vietnamese investors are interested in the Cuban market and hope to make contributions to the Caribbean country, stated Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Thanh Tung during a meeting with leaders of Cuban western province of Artemisa on July 7.Ambassador Tung expressed delight at the progress of Vietnamese-invested projects in Artemisa, most of which are located in Mariel Special Development Zone.He said that many Vietnamese firms have revealed their intention to invest in solar power, agriculture, tourism infrastructure and many other areas in Cuba.First Secretary of the Party Committee of Artemisa Gladys Martínez Verdecia highlighted the potential of the locality and challenges it is facing.Despite geographical distance, Vietnam and Cuba have always stood by each other, and Vietnamese people always keep in their mind the solidarity with the Cuban people, Ambassador Tung stressed.