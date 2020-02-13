Vietnamese Ambassador to Israel Do Minh Hung highlighted Israel’s potential although it is a small market, saying Israeli holidaymakers are paying more attention to Vietnam.

Israeli agencies have also supported the expansion of tourism cooperation between the two countries, he added, urging Vietnamese firms to take the initiative and be more creative in tourism marketing.

IMTM is the official and unique fair on trade and tourism held annually in Israel, aiming to create exchange opportunities between local and foreign tourism firms.

This year’s event attracted businesses from more than 40 countries and territories with nearly 265 booths./.

