Vietnamese firms introduce products at M-Tech Nagoya exhibition (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnamese businesses have joined the Mechanical Components & Materials Technology Expo (M-Tech), which opened in Nagoya, the capital city of Aichi Prefecture, Japan on April 7.The annual M-Tech Nagoya exhibition is the biggest of its kind in Japan, gathering a large number of businesses from the UK, France, Germany, the US, Japan, the Republic of Korea and China.This is a good chance for Vietnamese firms to seek partnership opportunities, join the global value chains and access latest manufacturing technologies.However, according to Vietnamese Trade Councilor in Japan Ta Minh Duc, this year, due to COVID-19 pandemic’s impact, many Vietnamese businesses have not able to attend the event. The Vietnamese Trade Office in Japan have supported them in introducing their products to partners.Masaki Hatabe from Reed Exhibitions – the organiser of the event – said that the firm will organise three exhibitions this year and four next year. He said he hopes Vietnamese enterprises can join the events.According to Japanese customs statistics, in 2020, Vietnam’s exports of support industry products to Japan reached 1.1 billion USD, accounting for 5 percent of the total export revenue of Vietnam to the market.The Vietnamese Trade Office in Japan attributed the results to the Vietnamese and Japanese Government’s efforts in promoting partnerships among businesses of both sides.In six priorities of the industrialisation strategy within the Vietnam-Japan cooperation framework, three are related to the support industry, including electronics, agricultural machinery, and automobile and automobile spare part production.Alongside, the two sides have agreed to implement many measures to further boost the growth of Vietnam’s support industry, while strengthening personnel training in business management, and attracting more investment and exploring more markets to increase revenue and reduce cost./.