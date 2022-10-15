Culture - Sports Vietnamese women’s team falls one spot in latest FIFA rankings The Vietnamese women's national football team has dropped one place in the latest world rankings released on October 13 by global governing body FIFA, reported Radio the Voice of Vietnam (VOV).

Culture - Sports Ha Nam hosting National Cheo Festival 2022 The National Cheo Festival 2022 is being organised from October 12 to 28 in the northern province of Ha Nam, presenting an opportunity for experts to assess the quality of cheo performances and implement appropriate decisions and strategies to develop the folk music genre in the modern world.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese Pho among world’s 100 most popular dishes: TasteAtlas Pho, a Vietnamese noodle soup sold in almost all street corners in Vietnam, finds itself at the 34th place in a list of 100 most popular dishes in the world as complied by international food magazine TasteAtlas.