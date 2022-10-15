Vietnamese girl crowned Miss Intercontinental 2022
Vietnamese representative Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc has been crowned Miss Intercontinental 2022 after beating more than 70 contestants from all over the world.
The Vietnamese beauty is the first to win this title thanks to an impressive presentation at the contest's final round held in Sharm El Sheik, Egypt at 8 pm (GMT) on October 13.
Ngoc, 21, from the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, was named in the top 20 and top six before being crowned.
On the final night of the contest, candidates presented their national costumes, performed in bikinis and entered Q & A contest.
The Vietnamese beauty put in an intelligent performance in the National Costume category with a professional catwalk and completed behaviour content.
She was asked: "From which failure in your life have you learnt the most lessons?" Ngoc confidently highlighted the power of will.
"The fact that you don't try your best will lead to failure. That's why I have learned the lesson that no matter what I do, I must try 100%, and devote everything to it. The challenge I want to conquer the most is the title of Miss Intercontinental. I am ready and Vietnam is ready for the title of Miss Intercontinental," she said.
She also said the Miss Intercontinental title was the goal she wanted to conquer. She vowed to become an ambassador to spread the message of beauty, love, nationality and cultural integration of this contest.
In this 50th Miss Intercontinental 2022, the first runner-up went to the beautiful Puerto Rican beauty, and the second, third, fourth and fifth runner-up titles went to representatives from Brazil, Nigeria, Germany and Venezuela, respectively.
The Vietnamese beauty won the first runner-up at Miss World Vietnam 2022. Before that, she attended Miss Vietnam 2020 and entered the top 22. The model is 1.85m tall and has an English IELTS level of 8.0.
Ngoc hopes being crowned in this global beauty contest will help contribute more to the prestige of Vietnam.
Most recently, Nguyen Thuc Thuy Tien was crowned Miss Grand International 2021 after surpassing models from 59 countries across the globe.
The 23-year-old is also the first-ever Vietnamese beauty queen to win the title of Miss Grand International. She won the top spot after the final round of the competition in Bangkok, Thailand, late last year./.