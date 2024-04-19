Vietnamese in Thailand, Israel commemorate legendary nation founders
Participants at the ceremony held in Udon Thani province of Thailand on April 18 to commemorate Hung Kings. (Photo: VNA)Bangkok (VNA) - The overseas Vietnamese (OVs) communities in Thailand and Israel have held events to commemorate Hung Kings, the legendary founders of the nation.
Addressing a ceremony held in Udon Thani province of Thailand on April 18, Consul General in Khon Kaen Chu Duc Dung said the tradition of worshipping Hung Kings is a cultural trait of the Vietnamese people, reflecting their gratitude to their ancestors.
Not only a spiritual activity, praying for national peace, favourable weather, and prosperity, it also helps strengthen solidarity, love, and mutual support among Vietnamese people, including those in Thailand, he said, adding that this solidarity serves as a source of strength for Vietnam to overcome difficulties and thrive.
The same day, the diplomat visited Nakhon Phanom province in Northeastern Thailand to attend a ceremony related to a Vietnam construction in Nakhon Phanom city which is expected to be inaugurated next May on the occasion of the 134th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh.
Speaking at an incense offering ceremony to the Hung Kings held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Israel the same day, Ambassador Ly Duc Trung said the event serves as an opportunity for Vietnamese in various countries to look back at the glorious history of the nation and demonstrate their solidarity.
A representative of the liaison board of the Vietnamese community in Israel said several projects in the homeland invested by OVs in Israel are currently being implemented, aiming to further promote cooperation between the two countries in the future./.