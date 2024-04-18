The offerings that Vietnamese people in Laos make to commemorate Hung Kings on the ceremony in April 18. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The General Association of Vietnamese in Laos and the Vietnamese Association in Vientiane on April 18 held a ceremony to observe the commemorative anniversary of the Hung Kings, the legendary nation founders.



At the ceremony held at the headquarters of the General Association of Vietnamese in Laos, Minister-Counselor of the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos Phan Minh Chien emphasised that the incense offering ceremony is held to commemorate the Hung Kings and expressed gratitude to the ancestors' merits of the Vietnamese community in Laos. It also helps Vietnamese people living in Laos, especially the young generation, to better understand Vietnam's thousand-year-old historical values and further strengthen their connection with the nation.



On April 17, the Vietnamese Embassy in France held an incense offering ceremony to pay tribute to Hung Kings and those who contributed to national construction and defence.



Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang, his wife, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to UNESCO Ambassador Nguyen Thi Van Anh and staff of the embassy joined the event.



Ambassador Thang affirmed that throughout the national construction and protection with difficulties, challenges, hardships, and sacrifices, Vietnamese people have achieved many glorious miracles, forging patriotism, indomitable spirit, will for independence, and self-reliance.



On April 18, the Vietnamese Embassy in Israel organised an incense offering ceremony to commemorate the Hung Kings, with the participation of the staff of the embassy and representative agencies of Vietnam as well as Vietnamese people living and working the country..



Every year, overseas Vietnamese in countries around the world organise a ceremony to commemorate and express gratitude to the Hung Kings, the legendary nation founders, on their Commemoration Day (the 10th day of the third lunar month). The Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day is viewed as a celebration of great importance among Vietnamese citizens. It also acts as a symbol of cultural value, great solidarity, and sense of gratitude and worship towards the ancestors./.