Vietnamese in Canada commemorate legendary nation founders
The Vietnamese Embassy in Canada held a ceremony on April 14 to mark the commemorative anniversary of the Hung Kings, the legendary nation founders, observed annually on the 10th day of the third lunar month which falls on April 18 this year.
The event saw the participation of hundreds of Vietnamese in Ottawa and neighbouring cities, including Toronto and Montreal.
Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador Pham Vinh Quang expressed gratitude to the Hung Kings, who established Van Lang - the first state in Vietnam's history, laying the foundation for the formation and development of the country.
He also reviewed the embassy staff's efforts in fulfilling diplomatic tasks as well as OVs' solidarity and patriorism, which have helped preserve the Vietnamese traditional values and contributed to national development.
President of the Canada Vietnam Society Dang Trung Phuoc said the event was an opportunity for overseas Vietnamese to look towards the homeland and pay tribute to the Hung Kings.
The worship of the Hung Kings, closely related to the Vietnamese people’s tradition of ancestor worship, was recognised as part of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO in 2012./.