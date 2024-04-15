Culture - Sports Vietnam’s tourism popularised in Italy’s Marche region The “Vietnam - Timeless Charm” tourism brand was brought closer to Italy in a recent tourism promotion event held in Macerata city, Marche region, by the Vietnamese Embassy in Italy in collaboration with local authorities and the MRNC 12 Racing Team.

Culture - Sports First HCM City International Film Festival closes, winners named The first Ho Chi Minh City International Film Festival (HIFF 2024) wrapped up on April 13 evening, with the HIFF Southeast Asia Award, the highest title, given to “The gospel of the Beast” of the Philippines.

Culture - Sports Phu Tho ceremony commemorates Vietnam’s legendary ancestors The Party organisation, authorities and people of the northern midland province of Phu Tho, on behalf of Vietnamese people at home and abroad, on April 14 organised a ceremony to commemorate Father Lac Long Quan and Mother Au Co, said to be the legendary ancestors of Vietnam.