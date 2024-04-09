Culture - Sports Numerous activities celebrate 3rd Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day A series of activities with various messages will be organised until May 1 to celebrate the Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day 2024, heard a press conference hosted by the Ministry of Information and Communication (MIC) on April 8.

Culture - Sports Efforts made to seek UNESCO’s recognition for Con Moong Cave Experts and scientists looked into the building of a dossier for Con Moong Cave in the central province of Thanh Hoa, seeking the UNESCO’s recognition as a world heritage site, at a symposium on April 8.