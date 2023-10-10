The Hung Kings Temple Spirituality Marathon 2024 will take place on April 7 in the northern province of Phu Tho. (Photo: lamthao.phutho.gov.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Hung Kings Temple Spirituality Marathon 2024 will take place on April 7 in the northern province of Phu Tho.

The tournament will comprise four races, including a 5km run, a 10km run, a 21km half marathon, and a 42 km full marathon.

Runners will pass through the Hung Kings Temple Complex and Viet Tri city. They will be able to explore the sacred land area which is associated with the historical and cultural roots of the nation.

The marathon is a kick-off event in a series of activities of the Death Anniversary of the Hung Kings - Hung Kings Temple Festival in 2024.

Legend has it that the Hung Kings ruled Vietnam from 2879 BC until 258 BC and they are considered the founders of the nation. To honour the Kings, the 10th day of the third lunar month is designated as their national commemorative anniversary date.



The worshipping rituals of the Hung Kings are closely related to the ancestral worshipping tradition of most Vietnamese families which forms an important part of people's spiritual life. It was recognised by UNESCO as the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2012.



The annual Hung Kings’ Temple Festival is usually celebrated by overseas Vietnamese like that at home. However, in the past, as expats held the celebrations sporadically and without a centralised format, they generally attracted little attention from community members and international friends./.

VNA