An aerial view of Cao Xa commune, Lam Thao district, Phu Tho province. (Photo: VNA)

Phu Tho (VNA) – In implementing the Resolution of the 19th provincial Party Congress (2020-2025 tenure), the northern mountainous province of Phu Tho has achieved significant outcomes in all fields, fulfilling or exceeding many targets and maintaining its position among leading provinces in northern midlands and mountainous region.

In the first half of the tenure, the province achieved 11 out of 17 targets set out in the Resolution. The average Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) rate in the period stood at 7.29%, higher than the national average and among the group of provinces with high growth rates in the country and in the region. The economy's scale expanded 1.3 times compared to 2020, ranking third out of 14 provinces in the region.

GRDP per capita in 2023 is estimated to reach 65.4 million VND (2,700 USD), exceeding the target of 65 million VND set for 2025, ranking fifth out of 14 provinces in the region. Total social investment capital for the period 2021-2023 is estimated to hit 118.7 trillion VND.

Industrial production recovered and developed rapidly, being the main driving force for the province's economic growth. The average growth rate of the sector in the period 2021 - 2023 is estimated at 11.14%.

Import-export turnover reached nearly 9.2 trillion VND, an increase of 62% compared to the estimate. The province also made progress in several indexes including Public Administration Reform (PAX INDEX), the Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI), Satisfaction Index of Public Administrative Services (SIPAS), and the Viet Nam Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI).

Remarkable progress has also been recorded in social development. Phu Tho ranked in the top 10 provinces and cities nationwide in terms of education quality. The ratio of doctors and hospital beds per 10,000 people reached 15.2 and 55; the rate of people participating in health insurance was 93.7% of the population. The poverty rate based on multidimensional poverty standards decreased to 5.19% in 2022.

The province expects to have six districts meeting new-style rural area standards by the end of 2023, two years ahead of schedule.

The disbursement of capital for development investment during 2021 - 2023 is estimated to reach 118.7 trillion VND, reaching 74.2% of the target for the whole period.

Since the beginning of the tenure, the province has attracted 472 domestic direct investment (DDI) projects with registered capital of 51 trillion VND; 77 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects capitalised at 1.32 billion USD in both new investment and additional capital. The average scale of a DDI project is over 188 billion VND, an increase of 27.7 billion VND, while the average size of a FDI project is over 33.8 million USD, an increase of 24.2 million USD compared to the previous period.



The province’s socio-economic infrastructure, particularly transportation infrastructure, has improved remarkably, with many key and inter-regional socio-economic infrastructure projects completed such as the Tuyen Quang – Phu Tho expressway, inter-regional roads connecting Ho Chi Minh Highway with National Highway 70B and National Highway 32C to Yen Bai; Hung Vuong High School for the Gifted; Phu Ha, Cam Khe industrial parks; Tien Cat urban area; Wyndham Thanh Thuy Hot Spring Resort, among others.

Besides, many big investors from Japan, the Republic of Korea, India, EU and domestic conglomerates such as T&T Group, Song Hong Capital Group have invested in many key projects with capital amounting to trillions of VDN in the province.



Phu Tho has also paid attention to developing science, technology, innovation and human resources; creating a sustainable living environment and increasing living standard for the locals as well as preserving and promoting the cultural value of the province./.

VNA