Tourists experience the 5-star service at Wyndham Thanh Thuy Mineral Hot Spring Resort in Thanh Thuy district. (Photo: wyndhamthanhthuyresort.net)

Phu Tho (VNA) – Boasting hot springs and unique historical and cultural relics, Thanh Thuy district in the northern midland province of Phu Tho is striving to turn tourism into one of its spearhead economic sectors, raising income for local residents.

The district has poured capital into upgrading roads that link local key tourism sites with inter-provincial routes to facilitate traveling and attract investment into tourism projects.

Thanh Thuy has lured more than 7 trillion VND (286 million USD) into the tourism sector since 2020. Thus, the infrastructure system serving tourism has been gradually improved.



Currently, the district boasts eight tourism and entertainment resorts that are operating effectively such as Green Pearl Island Tourist Area, Vuon Vua Resort & Villas, Bamboo Resort and Tre Nguon Resort.



There are 45 tourist accommodation establishments in the district with more than 3,900 rooms, including 3,388 ones that meet three-star standards. A five-star resort, the Wyndham Thanh Thuy Mineral Hot Spring Resort, has been put into operation recently, creating a highlight to attract tourists to Phu Tho.

High-quality tourism products are being developed, along with building brands for the district’s tourism products.



Thanh Thuy has focused on three types of tourism, which are spiritual cultural tourism in association with traditional festivals, ecotourism in combination with culinary and resort tourism, and experiential tourism, luring a large number of visitors.



The district aims to serve 680,000 visitors this year. The tourism sector is projected to generate 520 billion VND in revenue and create employment for 17,300 labourers.



Tourism development is moving in the right direction as it not only exploits local advantages but also makes an important contribution to improving people's income and life. Currently, the annual per capita GDP of Thanh Thuy is estimated at 58.1 million VND.





Vuon Vua Resort & Villas, a popular destination in Thanh Thuy district (Photo: baophutho.vn)

Vu Duc Kien, head of the Culture and Information Department of Thanh Thuy district said to create breakthroughs in tourism development, it will continue to promote tourism, build and improve tourism products as well as invest in technical infrastructure. Training courses will be organised to enhance the service quality.

Due attention will paid to preserving and promoting the unique cultural values of local festivals associated with historical relics to form cultural and experiential tourist destinations, setting up sites to introduce typical agricultural products under the One Commune One Product (OCOP) programme at tourist destinations, he said.

According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Phu Tho is currently home to 1,372 historical and cultural sites, including the Hung Kings Temple special relic site, and three UNESCO intangible cultural heritages namely the worshipping rituals of the Hung Kings, Xoan folk singing, and ca tru-ceremonial singing./.

VNA