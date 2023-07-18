Business Hoa Binh province rolls out red carpet for Thai investors The northern province of Hoa Binh will roll out the red carpet for Thai investors in the locality, said Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Phi Long at an investment, trade and tourism promotion conference held in Bangkok on July 17.

Business Vietnam’s rice and coffee acutely vulnerable from El Nino: HSBC economists In a recently published report, HSBC Vietnam posits that the recurring El Niño, after an absence of three years, could heighten the threat of droughts, water scarcities, and potential disruptions in trade across the ASEAN region.

Business 55,000 tonnes of Xuan Thanh cement exported to US Xuan Thanh Cement Joint Stock Company exported 55,000 tonnes of its cement to the US, and the shipment is scheduled to arrive in the foreign market by the end of August.