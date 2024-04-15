Society Mobile Police Force: “Steel shield” in protecting national security Throughout its 50 years of construction, fighting, and growth, the Mobile Police Force has maintained its role as a “steel shield” protecting national security, ensuring social order and safety, contributing to political stability, and promoting the country’s development.

Videos Khmer villages in Soc Trang province given facelift With over 30% of its population being from the Khmer ethnic group, Soc Trang province is home to the largest such community in Vietnam. In recent years, their material and spiritual lives have been improved thanks to Party and State policies on the economic development of ethnic areas.

Society Vietnamese language honoured in Japan The Consulate General of Vietnam in Fukuoka organised a ceremony to launch the day for honouring the Vietnamese language and a contest to seek ambassadors of the language on April 13.

Society Vietnamese in Malaysia, Czech Republic commemorate Hung Kings The Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia and the Malaysia-Vietnam Friendship Association on April 13 held a ceremony to commemorate the Hung Kings, the legendary founders of Vietnam.