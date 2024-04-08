The bas-relief featuring "Uncle Ho talking to Tien Phong (Pioneer) Brigade" at Gieng Temple intersection is inaugurated on April 8 at Hung Temple historical relic site in Phu Tho province. (Photo: VNA)

Phu Tho (VNA) – A bas-relief featuring "Uncle Ho talking to Tien Phong (Pioneer) Brigade" at Gieng Temple intersection was inaugurated on April 8 at Hung Temple historical relic site in Viet Tri city in the northern province of Phu Tho.

After the historic victory of Dien Bien Phu in May 1954 and the signing of the Geneva Accords in July 1954, Group 308 as part of the brigade returned to take over the capital of Hanoi. At Gieng Temple, Uncle Ho on September 19, 1954, spoke with the group’s soldiers on their way to Hanoi. He underlined that the legendary ancestors founded the nation and Vietnamese people must together enhance national protection.



Speaking at the bas-relief inauguration, Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang hailed Phu Tho authorities and relevant parties for completing the work properly on the occasion of the commemoration of the Hung Kings.

Giang asked the Party Committee, administration and people of Phu Tho province to effectively manage, preserve and promote the bas-relief which contributes to educating patriotism, the Party's revolutionary tradition, the ideology and great example of Uncle Ho, and the great national unity and the glorious tradition of the Vietnam People's Army.



The bas-relief is made of concrete structures with an arc shape. It is 28.16m long, and 10.99m high (including pedestal). A 30cm-thick concrete wall is linked to a stainless steel truss system to install the fine art part of the bas-relief.



The fine art part was maintained based on the previous stone bas-relief while its size was larger. Landscape infrastructure systems around the bas-relief including yards, gardens, lighting, and trees are arranged synchronously following the new design.



On this occasion, a delegation from the Ministry of National Defence offered incense to commemorate the Hung Kings, offered flowers and planted trees at the bas-relief complex at Gieng Temple intersection.

The commemoration of the Hung Kings comes on the 10th day of the third lunar month, which falls on April 18 this year and is a national holiday. The practice of worshipping them in Phu Tho province was recognised by UNESCO as part of the world's intangible cultural heritage in 2012./.