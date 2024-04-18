A palanquin procession to Hung Kings Temple in Viet Tri city, the northern province of Phu Tho to pay tribute to the legendary founders of Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Localities across Vietnam held activities in commemoration of the Hung Kings, the legendary founders of the country, on April 18 or the 10th of the third lunar month.



In Ho Chi Minh City, the municipal Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in the city held a ceremony to commemorate the death anniversary of Hung Kings at the Hung Kings Memorial Site in in the National History – Culture Park.



Speaking at the event, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Tran Kim Yen reviewed the heroic tradition of national building and defending of the Hung Kings and expressed gratitude to them.



Following the incense offering ceremony, the city's leaders and dwellers joined a parade and offered “chung” cakes, “day” cakes, fruits, and specialties of the southern region to the altar of the Hung Kings, expressing gratitude to the Hung Kings' contributions to national construction and defence.



On this occasion, other cultural events were held there including a “chung” cake wrapping contest, camping, a book fair, traditional martial art performances, dragon dances, drum festivals, folk game booths, and artistic programmes.



In the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, a ceremony to mark the death anniversary of Hung Kings was held at the Hung Kings temple in Binh Thuy district.



Local authorities and people performed rituals commemorating Hung Kings such as offering incense and flowers.



A similar ceremony was held at the Lac Giao temple - a national historical and cultural relic in Buon Ma Thuot city, the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak.



The ceremony was featured with Ede ethnic group’s gong performance, gongs and drum beating at the opening ceremony, and incense, flower offerings to the Hung Kings.



Also on the occasion, many residential areas and worship facilities in the neighbouring province of Kon Tum held activities towards the legendary nation founders.



Similar ceremonies were also organised in the southern provinces of Ca Mau, Kien Giang and Vinh Long./.