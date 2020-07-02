Vietnamese, Indian medical corps discuss COVID-19 prevention
Vietnamese and Indian medical corps engaged in a teleconference on COVID-19 prevention and control on July 1.
Checking temperature for a Vietnamese citizen returning home from abroad (Illustrative photo: VNA)
The event was co-chaired by Director of the General Department of Logistics’ Military Medical Department Maj. Gen. Nguyen Xuan Kien and his Indian counterpart Lt Gen Anup Banerji.
Participants discussed the state of the pandemic in each nation and shared solutions used in response to the disease.
Exchanging knowledge on diagnosis, prevention and treatment measures, they highlighted the role of the army in the fight against COVID-19.
The sides agreed to continue organising more online conferences on the topic among experts to talk about their demand for cooperation in building treatment plans and assessing drug effectiveness./.