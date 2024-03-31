Vietnamese language class opens in RoK
Seoul (VNA) – The Vietnamese association in the Republic of Korea (RoK) on March 31 opened a Vietnamese language class for children of multi-cultural families.
With the sponsorship of the Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK, the class aims to preserve and promote the mother tongue and traditional cultural traits among the overseas Vietnamese.
The opening ceremony saw the attendance of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang, who is also Chairwoman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (OV) Affairs, who spoke highly of efforts by the Vietnamese community in the RoK in cultural preservation.
Vietnamese language teaching should be replicated, not only among the Vietnamese community in the RoK, but also others worldwide, said Hang, who is on a working trip to the East Asian nation.
Nearly 300,000 Vietnamese are living and working in the RoK, of whom 70,000 have got married to Koreans.
Over the past years, the association has organised many Vietnamese language classes for children of such multi-cultural families, along with contests for Vietnamese there in an effort to spread the love for the mother tongue./.
