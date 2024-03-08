Business Petrovietnam partners with Danish firm to develop renewable energy The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) has recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in renewable energy with Denmark’s Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).

Business AG&P LNG acquires 49% stake of Cai Mep LNG Terminal LNG terminals and downstream infrastructure company AG&P LNG, a subsidiary of Nebula Energy, announced on March 7 that it has acquired a 49% stake in Cai Mep LNG Terminal located in Ba Ria- Vung Tau province in southern Vietnam.

Business VinaCapital Ventures invests in Vietnam-based video conferencing provider VinaCapital Ventures, the technology investment vehicle of VinaCapital Group, has announced its investment in Quickom, a Vietnam-based video conferencing communication provider with proprietary and US-patented technology. It is leading the current 1.5 million USD seed funding round.

Business Vung Tau-Con Dao high-speed ferry launched A high-speed ferry service connecting Vung Tau city (in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau), Ho Chi Minh City and Con Dao island (in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province) was launched on March 8 by Phu Quoc Express JSC.