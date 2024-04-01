With the sponsorship of the Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK, the class aims to preserve and promote the mother tongue and traditional cultural traits among the overseas Vietnamese.

Addressing the event, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang spoke highly of efforts by the Vietnamese community in the RoK in cultural preservation.

Vietnamese language teaching should be replicated, not only among the Vietnamese community in the RoK, but also others worldwide, she noted.

Nearly 300,000 Vietnamese are living and working in the RoK, of whom 70,000 have got married to Koreans.

Over the past years, the association has organised many Vietnamese language classes for children of such multi-cultural families, along with contests for Vietnamese there in an effort to spread the love for the mother tongue./.

