Nguyen Van Phu in An Mo village, Le Loi commune is now planting longan on an area of over 3,200 sq m, all of which meet VietGap standards. In recent days he has followed a strict process to ensure his longan meet requirements for export to Australia, Singapore, and the US. They are now ready for shipping.

Chi Linh city has 673 ha of growing area specifically for longan, with four codes, equal to 43 ha, having been granted for exports to demanding markets around the globe.

Sample testing for pesticide residue is one of the stringent requirements set out by these demanding markets.

Hai Duong province is home to approximately 2,100 ha of longan trees, with this year’s output set to reach over 10,000 tonnes.

This year it boasts more than 50 ha eligible for export to fastidious markets.

