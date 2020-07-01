Business Reference exchange rate up 6 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,235 VND per USD on July 1, up 6 VND from the previous day.

Business Bac Giang develops standards for lychee Possessing major potential in lychee exports, over recent years the northern province of Bac Giang has developed safe agricultural production models that meet the strict standards imposed by demanding global markets. The province is now trying to turn lychee into a spearhead export product, to help lift its economy.

Business Vietnam, Japan discuss boosting trade of consumer goods A teleconference on trading in consumer goods between Vietnam and Japan was held in Tokyo on June 30, with nearly 40 Vietnamese producers and 55 Japanese importers taking part.