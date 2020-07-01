Besides organising technical transfer training and introducing VietGap and GlobalGap standards, the local government has also supported lychee growers to identify new markets and conducted several promotional programs.

Nam Duong commune has more than 700ha of orchards, with “thieu” lychee accounting for 400ha. To apply science in production, the local government worked closely with experts and relevant bodies to develop production models in accordance with VietGap standards.

The area of lychee being grown under VietGap standards is still modest, however. To create the conditions for the fruit to be exported to demanding markets, Luc Ngan district has urged orchard owners to improve their quality standards to obtain VietGap certification./.

VNA