Hai Duong to send first shipment of Thanh Ha lychee to Japan
The first batch of fresh “thieu” lychee grown in Thanh Thuy commune, Thanh Ha district, in the northern province of Hai Duong will depart for Japan on June 24.
Thanh Hai lychee is being packed by Ameii Vietnam before departing for Japan. (Photo: VNA)
Hai Duong (VNA) - The first batch of fresh “thieu” lychee grown in Thanh Thuy commune, Thanh Ha district, in the northern province of Hai Duong will depart for Japan on June 24.
The lychee was purchased, packed and sent by Ameii Vietnam Joint Stock Company to Bac Giang for methyl bromide fumigation before being exported to Japan by air.
Ameii Vietnam expects to ship about 1.2 tonnes of Thanh Ha lychee to Japan in 2020.
This will be Ameii Vietnam’s fourth lychee shipment this year, Chairman of the Board of Directors Nguyen Khac Tien said. Japan is a promising market, he noted, and Vietnamese lychee has been well-received by local consumers.
Just last week, Ameii Vietnam shipped, for the first time, about one tonne of lychee from Bac Giang to Japan. It has also exported 60 tonnes to Singapore, half of which were grown in Hai Duong.
Pham Van Khanh, Acting Chairman of the Thanh Thuy Commune People’s Committee, said it is home to more than 340ha of lychee, including 77ha grown under VietGAP and GlobalGAP standards. VietGAP- and GlobalGAP-certified lychees fetch prices 10 to 15 percent higher than the market price.
The total area of Thanh Ha lychee in Hai Duong stands at 10,000ha, which are expected to produce more than 40,000 tonnes this year. The province has so far earned over 1.1 trillion VND (47.28 million USD) from the local specialty.
The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has worked with Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) over the last four years to conduct testing and negotiations to pave the way for exports.
The MAFF finally agreed to import lychee from Vietnam last year.
Japan is expected to purchase some 100 tonnes of fresh “thieu” lychee from Vietnam this year./.