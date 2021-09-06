Politics ASOSAI Governing Board convenes 56th meeting The Governing Board of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) held its 56th meeting in Hanoi on September 6 under the chair of Vietnamese Auditor General and Chair of ASOSAI for 2018 - 2021 Tran Sy Thanh and Chinese Auditor General Hou Kai, Secretary General of ASOSAI.

Politics Further progress seen in curbing corruption Vietnam has continued to see progress in curbing corruption this year, consolidating people’s trust in the Party and State and heightening Vietnam’s position on the international arena, according to a government report on anti-corruption in 2021.

Politics Prime Minister chairs August cabinet meeting Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 6 chaired a regular Government meeting, focusing on socio-economic performance in August and the first eight months of this year.

Politics NA leader arrives in Austria for fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue arrived at the Vienna-Schwechat airport in Austria on September 5 evening, beginning his trip to attend the fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (WCSP5) in Vienna at the invitation of President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Duarte Pacheco and President of the Austrian National Council Wolfgang Sobotka.