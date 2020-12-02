Business Freight and logistics stocks on the rise despite COVID-19 Freight and logistics stocks have seen major gains since the beginning of 2020 even as the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the economy.

Business Discovering Made-in-Vietnam 5G-enabled smartphone factory The VinSmart electronic equipment factory complex currently has a capacity of up to 23 million products per year, and is conducting testing and manufacturing made-in-Vietnam 5G smartphones.

Business Forestry production expected to grow 5-5.5 percent annually in next five years Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung has stressed the need to keep forestry production growth at 5-5.5 percent each year in the 2021-2025 period and to continue to maintain such growth to 2030.

Business Private airlines appeal for Government support Aviation firms appealed for Government support to overcome the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic at a seminar recently held by the Vietnam Aviation Business Association (VABA) in Hanoi.