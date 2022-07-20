Society Bac Giang locals get deep insight into national sovereignty over islands through exhibition Locals in the northern province of Bac Giang have got an in-depth insight into the national sovereignty over seas and islands as well as the tradition of ethnic minority groups across Vietnam through photos and documents featuring Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagoes and ethnic groups of Vietnam.

Society Embassy introduces Vietnam’s culture, tourism to Israeli people The Vietnamese Embassy in Israel held a gathering on July 19 to introduce Vietnam’s culture, cuisine and tourism to local friends on the occasion of the 29th anniversary of the countries’ diplomatic ties (July 12).

Society Justice Ministry considers leniency for corruption criminals willing to pay up The Ministry of Justice is considering the application of lighter sentences for corruption criminals who pay back money and assets, according to Deputy Director General of the General Department of Civil Judgment Enforcement Nguyen Thang Loi.

Society Hau Giang, French agency partner to develop climate resilient city The People’s Committee of Hau Giang province had a meeting with a delegation of the French Development Agency (AFD) on July 19 to discuss a project on developing Nga Bay into a green and climate resilient city.