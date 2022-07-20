Vietnamese NA presents gifts to Cuban counterpart
The Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) has presented 750 tablets, two sets of computers and two printers to the National Assembly of People’s Power of Cuba, aiming to help the Cuban legislature improve its operational efficiency.
At the hand-over ceremony (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) has presented 750 tablets, two sets of computers and two printers to the National Assembly of People’s Power of Cuba, aiming to help the Cuban legislature improve its operational efficiency.
Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese NA Tran Thanh Man said at the hand-over ceremony in Hanoi on July 20 that the gifts demonstrate Vietnam’s solidarity and support to the Cuban Party, State, legislature and revolutionary cause.
In his remarks, Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Orlando Nicolás Hernández Guillén emphasised the sustainable, faithful relations between the two countries.
He suggested the two legislatures continue with the exchange of delegations and deepen their cooperation in the time ahead, noting that Cuban leaders hope to welcome NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue to visit the Caribbean country./.