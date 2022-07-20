Politics Da Nang hopes for more investment from Singapore, Russia Secretary of the Party Committee of Da Nang Nguyen Van Quang on July 20 had a meeting with newly-appointed Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Raya Ratnam who expressed hope that the central city and Singaporea will continue to promote strong partnership in all fields.

Politics Symposium highlights theoretical, practical issues on national protection in new situation President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 20 chaired a scientific symposium on theoretical and practical issues related to national protection in the new situation.

Politics Lao NA delegation visits Thai Nguyen province A delegation from the National Assembly (NA) of Laos led by Vice Chairwoman Sounthone Xayachack visited the northern province of Thai Nguyen on July 20.

Politics Vietnamese FM meets with Indonesian President Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on July 20 paid a courtesy call to Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Jakarta.