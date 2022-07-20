Vietnamese NA willing to support Laos in personnel training: Top legislator
The Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) is willing to help Laos train officials in people-elected agencies as well as experts for the Lao NA Office, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said while receiving Vice President of the Lao NA Sounthone Xayachack in Hanoi on July 20.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (R) and Vice President of the Lao NA Sounthone Xayachack. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) is willing to help Laos train officials in people-elected agencies as well as experts for the Lao NA Office, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said while receiving Vice President of the Lao NA Sounthone Xayachack in Hanoi on July 20.
Welcoming the Lao NA Vice President's first visit to Vietnam on the occasion of the 60th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Laos diplomatic relations and the 45th anniversary of the signing of the bilateral Treaty of Amity and Cooperation, Hue hailed renovation and creativity of the Lao NA with the organisation of an extraordinary session and the issuance of a national action programme to solve difficulties and stabilise the country’s macro economy.
Expressing his delight at the outcomes of the earlier talks between the Lao NA Vice President and her Vietnamese counterpart Tran Thanh Man, Hue affirmed that the Vietnamese NA will do its best to cooperate with the Lao NA for common innovation, higher operational efficiency, making the ties between the two legislatures match the special relations between the two countries and become a model relationship in parliamentary cooperation.
He suggested that the two NAs increase the exchange of delegations among the People Councils of localities, especially those along the shared border and sharing twin relations.
In order to concretise the new cooperation agreement signed between the two NAs in May, Hue proposed the two sides build plans for each year to supervise joint projects of ministries, sectors and governments of the two countries.
Initially, it is necessary to remove difficulties to foster economic, trade and investment ties between the two countries, he said.
Showing his honour to receive the National Gold Order – the highest distinction of Laos, Hue pledged to work hard to make the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive partnership between Vietnam and Laos evergreen and sustainable forever.
For her part, Sounthone briefed her host on the outcomes of her working sessions with Vietnamese officials, and expressed her strong impression at the great and comprehensive achievements of Vietnam, especially in controlling COVID-19 and boosting economic development at the same time.
Both Hue and Sounthone highlighted the significance of the meeting in Hanoi on July 18 to mark the 60th founding anniversary of the Vietnam-Laos diplomatic relations and the 45th anniversary of the signing of the bilateral Treaty of Amity and Cooperation, as well as the speech of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith at the event.
The Lao NA Vice President said that she is moved at the atmosphere of the meeting, and vowed to work with Vietnamese officials to continue to promote the effectiveness of the ties between the two countries.
She agreed that with the Vietnamese NA leader on the need to increase delegation exchanges and organise conferences and seminars to share experience in law-building, supervision and deciding on important issues of each country. It is necessary to continue to teach Lao and Vietnamese languages for officials of each country, she said.
On the occasion, Sounthone thanked the Party, State and people of Vietnam for supporting Laos both in the past and present, especially during the hard times when Laos suffered adverse impacts from COVID-19./.