Legislator suggests raising public awareness of Vietnam-Laos relations
Permanent Vice President of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man on July 20 suggested the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Parliamentarians Group (VLFPG) and the Laos-Vietnam Friendship Association (LVFA) step up the communication work to raise the awareness of people, especially younger generations, about the special relationship between the two countries.
Permanent Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (right), President of the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Parliamentarians Group, and Boviengkham Vongdara, Lao Minister of Technology and Communications and President of the Laos-Vietnam Friendship Association (Photo: VNA)
At a reception for a Lao delegation led by Boviengkham Vongdara, Minister of Technology and Communications and President of the LVFA in Hanoi, Man stressed that Vietnamese people always keep in mind the valuable support of Laos during Vietnam’s past struggles for national liberation, construction and defence.
Vietnamese people consider preserving and developing the special relationship their own task, said Man, who is also VLFPG President.
The official highlighted the good legislative ties between the two countries, adding that joint efforts have been made to implement the agreement reached during the official visit to Laos by NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue last May.
The two legislatures have exchanged experience in law making and supervision, contributing to socio-economic recovery post COVID-19, Man said.
For people-to-people exchange, he suggested the two associations raise more initiatives and organise more activities to promote people-to-people diplomacy, thus contributing to the bilateral ties.
In reply, Boviengkham Vongdara briefed the host on operations of the Vietnam-Laos and Laos-Vietnam Friendship Associations with various activities in 2022 designated as the year of solidarity and friendship between the two countries.
The LVFA will work harder to contribute to the development of the Vietnam-Laos special friendship, he pledged./.