Politics New ranks bestowed upon Vietnam’s military officers at UN headquarters New ranks were bestowed upon two Vietnamese military officers working at the UN Department of Peace Operations in New York on July 19.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on July 20 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, Laos treasure traditional comradeship, fraternity: official Both Vietnam and Laos treasure their traditional comradeship and fraternity, Le Hoai Trung, head of the Vietnamese Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations told the press.