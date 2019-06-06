Hoang Binh Quan (right), member of the CPV Central Committee and Chairman of the CPV Central Committee's Commission for External Relations, and Minister of State attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne (Photo: VNA)

– A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Hoang Binh Quan, member of the CPV Central Committee and Chairman of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, has visited France and organised the third theoretical seminar with the French Communist Party.During the trip, the Vietnamese officials had working sessions with Minister of State attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, Vice President of the French National Assembly Carole Bureau-Bonnard and Chairwoman of the NA’s Committee for Foreign Affairs Marielle De Sarnez.At these meetings, the two sides noted with pleasure the positive and fruitful development of relations between Vietnam and France, especially after the establishment of the bilateral strategic partnership and recent visits by senior leaders of the two countries.They discussed and agreed on measures to deepen the bilateral ties, especially in trade, investment and national defence and security, and exchanged views on the implementation of joint projects.The French officials affirmed that France is prioritising relations with Asia-Pacific and expressed their support for Vietnam’s efforts to enhance its relationship with the European Union (EU) through the signing a free trade agreement in the time ahead.They also backed Vietnam’s stance and role in maintaining regional peace, stability and development, as well as the country’s proposals to boost relations through Party and parliament channels.Quan spoke highly of important changes in the Vietnam-France relationship over the past time as well as France’s role in Southeast Asia.In addition, the CPV delegation had working sessions with the French Communist Party, the French Socialist Party and the La Republique En Marche (LAREM), during which they briefed each other of the situation in each country and each party, and discussed regional and international issues of mutual concern and measures to ensure security and peace in the world. They also exchanged measures to bolster cooperative ties between the CPV and the French parties.Representatives of the French parties also voiced their concern over the development of populism and the right-wing forces as well as the division of left-wing movements and forces.During their stay in France, the CPV delegation also met with leaders of Seine-Saint-Denis province to study operation of the French Communist Party at local level while contributing to promoting cooperation between the French locality and Hai Duong province.The CPV delegation and the French Communist Party’s counterpart will organise their third theoretical conference on June 6 and 7.-VNA