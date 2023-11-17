“Sahara Desert in sunrise” photo by Van Viet (Photo:betterphotographyphotocomp.com)

Hanoi (VNA) – Photojournalist Tran Viet Van from Lao Dong (Labour) newspaper has won four silver and one bronze prizes at the Better Photography Photographer of the Year 2023 in Australia.

The silver-winning photos are “Man walking a camel on the sand” in the Exotic Travel category; “Sahara Desert in sunrise” in Classic Landscapes category; and “A bookseller in Rabat” and “A friendly shoemaker” in the Emotive Portraits category. Van took the photos in September this year during his trip to Morocco.

Meanwhile, the photo “Take off” that he took in Havana, Cuba, was presented with a bronze.

The competition has attracted the participation of hundreds of well-known photographers all over the world, including the world acclaimed Belgian photojournalist Alain Schroeder.

Van has won many prizes at Better Photography, Australia. In 2022, the photographer brought home three silver and two bronze awards.

Last September, he was among those winning the Honorable Mentions given out by the 20th International Photography Awards (IPA) 2023 of the US.

Van started taking pictures in 1998 and has so far won over 80 international photo prizes. He has also worked as a judge at many film festivals and photo contests in Vietnam./.