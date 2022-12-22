Politics Seven NGOs awarded PM’s certificates of merit for contributions to Vietnam’s development Seven foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs) on December 22 were granted the Vietnamese Prime Minister’s certificates of merit for their contributions to the country’s socio-economic development as well as its COVID-19 prevention and control in the 2020-2022 period.

Politics Vientiane get-together marks founding anniversary of Vietnam People's Army Within the framework of the Vietnam - Laos, Laos - Vietnam Friendship Year 2022 and on the occasion of the 78th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA), the Defence Attaché Office and the Embassy of Vietnam in Laos coordinated with the Lao Ministry of National Defence to hold a get-together on December 22 in Vientiane for Lao military students who once studied in Vietnam.

Politics Vietnam, Indonesia aim to reach 15 billion USD in two-way trade before 2028 Vietnam and Indonesia have agreed to lift two-way trade to 15 billion USD or above before 2028, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo told the press following their talks in Jakarta on December 22.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on December 22 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.