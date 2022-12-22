Politics Infographic Vietnam - Australia Strategic Partnership Vietnam and Australia established strategic partnership in 2018 and since then the bilateral relations have been further strengthened across the fields.

Politics Infographic Vietnam hosts World Peace Council’s assembly for first time The 22nd Assembly of the World Peace Council is taking place in Hanoi and Quang Ninh province from November 21 to 26 - the first time it has been held in Vietnam.

Politics Infographic Vietnam – Philippines Strategic Partnership An official visit to the Philippines by Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue is expected to help reinforce the two countries’ strategic partnership.

Politics Infographic AIPA-43: Advancing together for sustainable, inclusive and resilient ASEAN National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue is attending the 43rd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-43) that is taking place in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. The event is themed “Advancing together for sustainable, inclusive and resilient ASEAN”.