Vietnam has also quickly improved its ranking among export economies. The country jumped 24 places to rank 26th among the world’s largest exporters last year from 50th place in 2007.

By the end of October, the US remained Vietnam’s biggest importer followed by China, ASEAN, Japan and the Republic of Korea. Export value to relatively new markets such as Russia, New Zealand and Canada has increased year-on-year by 13.9 per cent, 12.5 per cent and 30.9 per cent, respectively.— VNS

VNA