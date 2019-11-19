Vietnamese, Russian women urged to contribute more to socio-political activities
Participants at the event (Photo: VNA)
Moscow (VNA) – Vietnamese and Russian women should make more contributions to social and political activities in their respective countries, Hoang Thi Ai Nhien, Permanent Vice President of the Vietnam Women's Union, said at the first Russian congress of young women in Moscow on November 18.
She also suggested women of the two countries actively exchange and learn from each other to affirm their position in society as well as realise the United Nations (UN)’s sustainable development goals through 2030.
With a history of nearly 90 years, the Vietnam Women’s Union represents the legitimate rights and interests of Vietnamese women and strives for women’s development and gender equality, Nhien said.
She hoped through this event, Russian women will understand better about Vietnamese land and people, especially a dynamic and innovative Vietnam in the process of integration and development, as well as the role and position of Vietnamese women.
On this occasion, the Vietnam Women’s Union coordinated with Russia’s Institute of Social Sciences to organise a photo exhibition on Vietnam-Russia friendship.
The exhibition highlighted the role of late President Ho Chi Minh in connecting the faithful amity between Vietnam and Russia, the Soviet Union’s support for Vietnam’s national cause of liberation, and the Vietnam-Russia bilateral relations in the new period./.