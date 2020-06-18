Sci-Tech Nearly 1,500 cyber attacks hit Vietnam’s information systems Nearly 1,500 cyber attacks were recorded on information systems in Vietnam in the first five months of 2020, a year-on-year decline of 43.9 percent, according to the Department of Information Security under the Ministry of Information and Communications.

Sci-Tech Facebook, MPI join hands in tourism promotion The Ministry of Planning and Investment and Facebook have jointly launched the "Proud Vietnam" project, including the "Immense Vietnam" music video, which aims to promote the country’s tourism.

Sci-Tech Mobile network operators agree to share 1,200 transceiver stations Four mobile network operators of Viettel, Vinaphone, MobiFone and Gtel signed an agreement in Hanoi on June 10 to share about 1,200 base transceiver stations (BTS).