Sci-Tech Da Nang tops ICT Index for 12th straight year The central city of Da Nang has maintained its leading position in terms of readiness for information and communications technology (ICT) development and application, after topping the Vietnam ICT Index rankings for the 12th consecutive year.

Sci-Tech Start-up grows as trend among college students Start-up has become a trend among youngsters with driving ambition. Some, though still in college, have started their business out of their actual studies.

Sci-Tech Local publishers work towards digital transformation Vietnamese publishing houses are gradually promoting digital transformation to survive and develop, an inevitable trend of all industries, according to industry insiders.

Sci-Tech Digital era - A golden opportunity for tech businesses The world is entering into the digital era and this represents a “golden opportunity” for technology companies to grow further, according to FPT General Director Nguyen Van Khoa.