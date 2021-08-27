Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son held phone talks with his Serbian counterpart Nikola Selakovic on August 27 during which they agreed to strengthen cooperation in priority fields, especially politics, diplomacy, economy, and trade.



They also committed to expanding collaboration in potential spheres such as labour cooperation and information technology.



The two ministers appreciated the effective cooperation between the foreign ministries of the two countries which was reflected in the exchange of delegations at the ministerial level and political consultations at the deputy ministerial level as well as close coordination at international forums.



Selakovic highly valued the long-standing traditional friendship between Serbia and Vietnam with a history of more than 60 years and affirmed the determination of Serbian leaders and people to enhance relations with Vietnam in all fields.



He announced that on the basis of the good friendship between the two countries, the Serbian Government has decided to donate vaccines and medical equipment to support Vietnam's fight against COVID-19.



The Serbian minister also expressed his belief that with the determination and efforts of the Vietnamese Government and people, the country will surely win over the pandemic.



On behalf of the Government of Vietnam, Son sincerely thanked the Government and people of Serbia for the decision to donate vaccines to Vietnam, considering it a noble gesture and a demonstration of the traditional friendship between the two countries and sincere affection between the two peoples.



He affirmed that Serbia's valuable and timely assistance will certainly contribute to helping Vietnam soon control and push back the COVID-19 pandemic.

Son also suggested the Serbian side consider ceding its surplus vaccines, providing medical equipment and supplies to treat COVID-19 patients as well as cooperation in transferring vaccine production technology to Vietnam.



The Serbian FM took the occasion to invite his Vietnamese counterpart to pay an official visit to Serbia and the invitation was accepted with pleasure./.