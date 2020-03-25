Culture - Sports Ancient Dien Hai Citadel to be restored A fund of 84 billion VND (3.6 million USD) has been reserved for the conservation of the ruined Dien Hai Citadel in the central city of Da Nang in 2020.

Culture - Sports Book on village saints in Hanoi published The National Political Publishing House has just released a new book featuring profound studies on legends of 130 village saints in Thang Long – Hanoi.