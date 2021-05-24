The Vietnamese team in the contest (Photo: Ministry of Education and Training

Hanoi (VNA) – All eight Vietnamese students participating in the 2021 Asian Physics Olympiad (APhO) have won prizes, bringing home two golds, one silver, three bronzes and two certificates of merit, reported the Ministry of Education and Training on May 23.

In particular, 12th-grader Nguyen Manh Quan from the Hanoi – Amsterdam High School for the Gifted scored the highest points at the online contest, winning a gold medal and a certificate of merit from the APhO Chair. It was the first time a Vietnamese student has earned the highest score in the competition.



Another 12th-grader from the Hanoi – Amsterdam High School for the Gifted - Tran Quang Vinh also grabbed a gold. The silver medal went to Bui Thanh Tan from Phan Boi Chau High School for the Gifted in the central province of Nghe An.

Bronze medals were awarded to Nguyen Trong Thuan from the Lam Son High School for the Gifted in the central province of Thanh Hoa, Le Minh Hoang from the Hanoi University of Science (HUS)’s High School for Gifted Students, and Nguyen Hoang Nam from the Hanoi – Amsterdam High School for the Gifted.



Trang Dao Cong Minh from the HUS’s High School for Gifted Students and Nguyen Dac Tien from the Bac Ninh High School for the Gifted in the northern province of Bac Ninh received certificates of merit.

Hosted by Taiwan (China), the online competition drew 23 delegations with 181 contestants.

The Vietnamese team joined the competition at the Hanoi National University of Education from May 16-24 under the supervision of two Taiwanese overseers.

The closing ceremony in the form of videoconference is scheduled for 12 pm on May 24./.