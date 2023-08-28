Paris (VNA) – The 9th summer camp of young Vietnamese people in Europe wrapped up in France on August 27.



The four-day summer camp attracted the participation of nearly 200 Vietnamese students and youths from 10 European countries and other nations such as the US. A wide range of activities such as folk games, sport events, exchanges, and seminars on innovation, and tours of Paris were organised.



Initiated in 2007 and held annually by the Association of Vietnamese Youths and Students in Europe since 2015, the event aims to connect young Vietnamese and Vietnamese-origin individuals living abroad and provide a venue for cultural, sports, and scientific exchanges and interactions among the youth.



According to Permanent Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) Nguyen Ngoc Luong, the event is also an opportunity for students to introduce images of Vietnam, its people and culture to international friends, thereby upholding the spirit of solidarity, dynamism, intelligence and creativity, contributing to national construction and development in the coming time.



Duong Thi Mai Lan, Vice President and Secretary-General of the Association of Vietnamese Youth and Students in France (UEVF) and head of the organising board, said this is the second time the UEVF has hosted the camp. Through this year's event themed Lumos FUTURA - Illuminating the Future World, campers had the opportunity to learn about hot topics such as artificial intelligence, renewable energy. The camp also introduced projects that can be cooperted with partners in Vietnam or create a bridge between European countries and Vietnam.



The next event will be held in Germany in 2024./.

