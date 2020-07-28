Society Phia Thap incense village in Cao Bang province The incense craft of the Nung ethnic minority people in Phia Thap village, Quoc Dan commune, Quang Uyen district, Cao Bang province is contributing to the preservation of a traditional spiritual culture.

Society More than 280 Vietnamese return home from US More than 280 Vietnamese citizens in the US was brought home on a flight that landed at Van Don International Airport of northern Quang Ninh province on July 27.

Society Thua Thien-Hue honours Heroic Vietnamese Mothers The central province of Thua Thien-Hue held a ceremony on July 27 to posthumously bestow the title of “Heroic Vietnamese Mother” to 12 women and present the Independence Order to four families that rendered services to the revolution.

Society Lao Cai arrests 10 illegal Chinese immigrants Four Vietnamese mentransporting 10 Chinese who illegally entered Vietnam through the border were arrested by police in the northern border province of Lao Cai on July 27.