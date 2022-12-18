A hybrid congress of the Vietnamese Students' Association in Singapore takes place on December 17. (Photo: VNA)

Singapore (VNA) – The Vietnamese Students' Association in Singapore on December 17 held its second congress to review its activities in the 2019-2022 term, elect a new executive committee for 2022-2024 and develop an action plan for the coming time.

Established and officially recognised in 2019, the association actively organised various activities, working closely with the Vietnamese Embassy as well as the Vietnamese Community Liaison Committee in Singapore in community activities.

It also organised activities for Vietnamese youths and students in Singapore.

The association also actively communicated and implemented the movement "Students with 5 Goods" to prompt students to actively study, conduct scientific research and apply new technologies. The students are expected to actively participate in activities showing their responsibility to the community and society in the host country and international integration.

In the new term, the association plans to give priority to counseling and support programmes for Vietnamese students in study, scientific research, and job orientation./.