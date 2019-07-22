Le Tien Long wins his second gold medal at the 11th ASEAN Schools Games' 3,000m event which is ongoing in Semerang, Indonesia (Photo: giaoducthoidai.vn)

Vietnamese students pocketed two gold medals on the third day of competition at the 11th ASEAN Schools Games which is ongoing in Semerang, Indonesia.Nguyen Thuong Duc won a gold medal in the boys’ triple jump event on July 21.Duc finished first with a result of 15.28m. He was followed by Algin Gomez of the Philippines who jumped 14.94m and Andrew Goerge Medi from Singapore on 14.48m.Later, Le Tien Long claimed the other gold in the boys’ 3,000m after running in 8min 52.93sec. Zainon Zaiyusri Bin (8:53.55) and Selv Dinesh Varma (8:54.27), both of Malaysia, came second and third, respectively.It was Long’s second gold at the tournament after his first in the 1,500m event on July 19.The Vietnamese team also secured a bronze in the girls’ 200m class by Phan Vo Nhu Y who finished with a time of 25.39sec. She was behind Petraksa Sukanda of Thailand (25.14) and Diva Aprilian of the hosts (25.33).After three days, Vietnam won four gold medals in total and temporarily ranked fifth.Indonesia topped in the table with 19 golds. Thailand and Malaysia are close behind.-VNA