The ASEAN School Games' torch was lit on July 17 and arrived in Semarang on July 18.

A 103-strong team of Vietnam, the biggest of its kind, took part in the opening ceremony of the 11th ASEAN Schools Games in Semarang, Indonesia, on July 18.They joined about 1,600 student athletes and officials from 10 ASEAN countries as participants at the Holy Terang Bangsa School.The Vietnamese athletes will compete in six out of nine sports at the Games, which will wrap up on July 25.According to Nguyen Thanh De, head of the delegation, the Vietnamese players could bag medals in the track-and-field, table tennis and pencak silat as they have been prepared with training and competing abroad.However, the students are not given any targets at the regional tournament.Speaking to athletes in Hanoi before their departure, Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Thi Nghia said it was a chance to gain experience which would help to narrow the gap in sports between students of Vietnam and the region.She said students should be confident and compete for honour of themselves and the country.At last year’s Games in Malaysia, Vietnam finished fifth with 13 golds. The Top three were Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand, respectively.-VNA