Culture - Sports Int'l Army Games 2021: Vietnamese delegation receives high evaluation A high-ranking delegation from the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) led by Lieutenant General Phung Si Tan, Deputy Chief of the General Staft of the VPA, visited Alabino training ground in Moscow, Russia, and encouraged Vietnamese officers and soldiers joining the ongoing International Army Games 2021.

Culture - Sports Winner of The Factory Artist Excellence Award announced Vietnamese visual artist Nguyen Thi Thanh Mai has been named the winner of the Artist Excellence Award by The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre.