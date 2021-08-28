Vietnamese swimmers enter final round at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games
Vietnamese swimmers Do Thanh Hai and Trinh Thi Bich Nhu showed strong performance and bagged tickets to the final round of the men’s 100m breaststroke SB5 and the women’s 100m breaststroke SB5, respectively, at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan.
Hai finished his competition in 1 minute and 35.97 seconds, ranking seventh out of eight swimmers with the highest scores to enter the final round.
Meanwhile, Nhu completed her 100m breaststroke in 1 minute and 53.31 seconds to win a berth in the final round of the event.
Hai and Nhu will compete in the final rounds at 19:00 on August 28 evening (local time)./.