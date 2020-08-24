Culture - Sports Workshop preserves Hanoi’s culinary delights With a love for cold “Bun oc”, a culinary specialty of Hanoi, 67-year-old Nguyen Thi Hien has opened a workshop in Tay Ho district to teach children how to cook the traditional dish.

Culture - Sports Kayak tours on offer at Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex Visitors to Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex in the northern province of Ninh Binh can now explore the world cultural and natural heritage site on kayaks instead of traditional boats.