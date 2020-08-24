Vietnamese team makes impression at opening of Army Games 2020
The Vietnamese Field Kitchen team received huge welcome from visitors for their dishes presented during the opening day of the International Army Games 2020 and the International Military-Technical Forum (ARMY-2020) in Moscow, Russia on August 23.
A leader of the Vietnam People’s Army wishes Vietnamese contestants good luck for their participation in the Army Games (Photo: VNA)
Moscow (VNA) – The Vietnamese Field Kitchen team received huge welcome from visitors for their dishes presented during the opening day of the International Army Games 2020 and the International Military-Technical Forum (ARMY-2020) in Moscow, Russia on August 23.
Field Kitchen is among 11 categories of the competition that teams of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) are set to take part in.
The Vietnamese Tank Biathlon team march at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)
A high-ranking VPA delegation, led by Deputy Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Ngo Minh Tien, is also attending the Games and the Forum.
General Tien said Vietnam considers Russia an important strategic partner, particularly in defence.
He noted the Games provide a good opportunity for Vietnamese competitors to demonstrate their trained combat skills, exchange experiences, and learn from their foreign peers.
In his greeting video sent to the event, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Army Games and ARMY-2020 serve a goal of strengthening defence relations among participating countries.
At the opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)
The Army Games, lasting until September 5 and held in five countries – Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan, attracts more than 5,000 personnel of 156 teams from over 30 countries and territories.
Meanwhile, the seven-day ARMY-2020 features 186 scientific and trade events, while introducing over 28,000 military items.
It draws the participation of representatives from 92 nations and more than 1,500 businesses from over 70 countries and territories./.