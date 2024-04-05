National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (Photo: VNA)

Beijing (VNA) – The coming official visit to China by National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue holds great importance for outlining orientations of the relations between the two countries, said Wei Wei, head of the Vietnamese-language department under China’s central TV and radio station.



In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on the significance of the Vietnamese top legislator’s visit, Wei said that after the success of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and and President of China Xi Jinping’s state visit to Vietnam in December last year, the bilateral relationship has entered its best period.



The new positioning of relations between the two parties as well as between the two countries announced in the Chinese leader’s visit is not only consistent with the common interests of the two parties, governments, and peoples of the two countries, but also benefits peace and development of the region and the world, Wei said.



Amidst increasingly complex and unstable international and regional situations with growing negative impact on global politics and economy, the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between Vietnam and China has developed stably, achieving many important and comprehensive outcomes, he noted.



Cooperation between Vietnamese and Chinese localities has experienced a strong resurgence and recorded positive advancements after the reciprocal visits of the two countries’ high-level leaders and exchanges across various channels, he added.



Wei stressed that the continuous deepening and upgrading of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries will significantly contribute to the happiness of their peoples, and peace and progress of the mankind, he said.



Both countries are at a crucial stage in reform and development, so implementing win-win cooperation based on existing advantages is also a practical demand, Wei said.



The two sides should further strengthen cooperation in areas such as connecting industrial chains and supply chains, and green economy, he said, showing his belief that the visit will contribute to promoting win-win cooperation between the two countries in terms of economics, trade, investment, and railway.



Wei emphasised that the relationship between the National People's Congress (NPC) of China and the National Assembly of Vietnam is an integral part of the Vietnam- China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, that is why the Vietnamese top legislator’s visit will have a crucial role to play in maintaining good exchanges between the two legislative bodies, as well as promoting exchanges and cooperation at all levels.



According to the expert, the visit will prompt the two countries to jointly study and discuss the improvement and building of the socialist democratic rule of law, and enhance exchanges and cooperation in aspects of democracy, rule of law, and anti-corruption, among others.



It will also help gather common perceptions of circles, consolidate the traditional friendship and strategic trust between the two countries, and solidify the foundation of the people's will in building a Vietnam-China community with a shared future, Wei went on./.