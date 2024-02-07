Joining the biggest annual festival of the Vietnamese community in the UK, participants had an opportunity to witness Vietnamese cultural traditions, attending the spring fair, with traditional specialties imported from Vietnam, and flowers and ornamental plants such as peach blossom, apricot blossom, and kumquat.

The event attracted a large number of participants, with folk games, martial arts performances, and singing in Vietnamese. A contest to wrap ‘banh chung’ (square sticky rice cake), a traditional dish for the Lunar New Year Festival of Vietnamese people, was also held and joined in by many people. And this left a strong impression on local participants.

The Vietnamese Embassy in the UK always accompanies the Vietnamese community there in community activities, contributing to preserving and promoting the cultural and humanistic values of the Vietnamese people./.

VNA